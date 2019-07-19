Kulbushan Jadhav
Kulbushan Jadhav

A day after ICJ verdict, Pak to grant consular access to Kulbushan Jadhav

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 00:37 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): A day after International Court of Justice (ICJ) held Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention, Islamabad on Friday said modalities are being worked out to grant consular access to Kulbushan Jadhav.
"Pursuant to the decision of the ICJ, Commander Kulbushan Jadhav has been informed of his rights under Article 36, Paragraph 1(b) of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. As a responsible state, Pakistan will grant consular access to Commander Kulbushan Jadhav according to Pakistani laws, for which modalities are being worked out," said Pakistan's Foreign Office in an official statement.
ICJ on Wednesday asked Pakistan to grant Jadhav consular access holding Islamabad guilty of violating the Vienna Convention.
The court also asked Pakistan to review its order of death sentence awarded to Jadhav facing charges of espionage and conspiracy against Pakistan in what was seen as a major win for India.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his country will proceed as per the law in the Jadhav case.
"Pakistan shall proceed further as per law," he said while alleging that Jadhav is "guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan".
The ICJ by a vote of 15-1 in the Jadhav case upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
"We also appreciate the direction of the ICJ that Pakistan should review and reconsider the conviction and sentence given to Jadhav by Pakistani military court," he added.
Government sources in New Delhi said Jadhav is innocent and that "he was kidnapped from Iran, where he was residing and carrying on business after retiring from the Indian Navy.
There is absolutely no clarification by Pakistan about the circumstances of his arrest".
Jadhav, 49, was purportedly "arrested" from Balochistan by Pakistani security forces on March 3, 2016, after he allegedly entered the country from Iran as claimed by Islamabad.
It was on March 25, 2016, that then Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry had informed the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad of Jadhav's "arrest."
Since then, Pakistan has not offered any explanation as to why Islamabad took over three weeks to inform the Indian High Commissioner about Jadhav's arrest.
Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on April 11, 2017.
Following this, India on May 8, 2017, approached the ICJ against Pakistan "for egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963" in the matter.
India alleged that Pakistan is in breach of Article 36(1) (b) of the Vienna Convention, which obliged Pakistan to inform India of the arrest of Jadhav "without delay". (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:11 IST

Nepal: 5 injured in bomb explosion

Dhangadhi [Nepal], July 19 (ANI): Atleast five people were injured in a bomb explosion at a local hotel in Dhangadhi of Nepal on Thursday, said police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:47 IST

ICJ verdict is 'final and binding' on Pakistan: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India on Thursday said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav is "final and binding" on Pakistan, which is obliged to act and deliver on the directive given to it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 22:30 IST

India, Sri Lanka sign contract to upgrade 130 km long railway track

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India and Sri Lanka on Thursday signed a USD 91.26 million contract to upgrade 130 kilometres long railway track connecting Maho and Omanthai town of the Island Nation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 21:53 IST

India closely following peace, reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan: MEA

New Delhi [India] July 18 (ANI): India is closely following the recent developments pertaining to the ongoing peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan and has been in constant touch will all major stakeholders in the matter, the MEA said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 20:05 IST

Hafiz Saeed being kept in jail superintendent's bungalow

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who was arrested by Pakistan on charges of terror financing, has been kept in the bungalow of Gujranwala prison superintendent situated next to the jail.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:42 IST

Hindus in Pakistan not free to exercise religious freedom, says...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): A Sindhi activist has accused Pakistan of implementing discriminatory policies against the minority Hindu community in the country, especially in the Sindh province.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 19:05 IST

India dubs Saeed's arrest by Pakistan as drama

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India on Thursday dismissed the recent arrest of 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed as a mere "drama".

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:20 IST

ICJ verdict is final, binding on Pakistan: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India on Thursday said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav is "final and binding" on Pakistan which is obliged to act and deliver on the directive given to it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:25 IST

Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' gets life imprisonment

New York [USA], Jul 18 (ANI): Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Mexican drug kingpin who minted millions as the head of the infamous Sinaloa cartel for several years, was awarded life imprisonment plus 30 years by a US court here on Wednesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:48 IST

Former Pak PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrested

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was on Thursday arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with a corruption case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:04 IST

India condemns Erbil terror attack

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India on Thursday strongly condemned yesterday's terrorist attack in Iraq's Erbil city, in which three people, including a Turkish diplomat, were killed and expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:03 IST

CPEC stands on shaky legal ground: European researcher

Brussels [Belgium], July 18 (ANI): European researcher and political scientist Siegfried O Wolf has said that the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) stands on an extraordinary shaky legal ground.

Read More
iocl