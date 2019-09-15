A hug that lead Pak twitterati to wonder if Shahid Afridi is the next PM

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 15 (ANI): A hug between cricketer Shahid Afridi and Pakistan Army spokesman Asif Ghafoor has left Twitterati wondering over the prospects of the former Pakistan cricket team captain becoming the country's next prime minister.

One user tweeted the picture of the hug between the two and wondered, "Next PM in the making?"



Responding to this, a twitter user said that if Afridi becomes the Prime Minister, he would be quick to hand back the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to India.



The former Pakistani cricketer has been vocal on the Kashmir issue, be it then calling for UN intervention on the matter shortly after the abrogation of Article 370 or backing Imran Khan's call to observe the so-called 'Kashmir solidarity day'.

Recently, Afridi joined Khan at a rally in Muzaffarabad, and his speech echoed the rhetorics of his Prime Minister on the Indian government's move.

The trolling that Afridi is being subjected to stems from how Imran Khan is often accused by his opponents of climbing to power on the back of the country's military. (ANI)

