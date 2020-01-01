A remarkable year for China-India ties, joint efforts will take it to new heights: Chinese Envoy

New Delhi [India], Jan 01 (ANI): Extending his wishes for New Year 2020, Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong on Wednesday termed the past year remarkable for India-China ties while asserting that joint efforts are required to take bilateral ties to new heights.

Weidong said the "remarkable" year 2019 had witnessed the steady progress of relations between both the nations.

"Today marks the start of 2020 New Year. Wish you a very happy new year and all the best. The year 2019 witnessed the steady progress of China-India ties with many highlights, including the 2nd Informal Meeting in Chennai & other meetings on multilateral occasions between our leaders," tweeted Weidong.

"As well as the successful holding of the 22nd SR talks, 2nd meeting of the High-Level P2P & Cultural Exchanges Mechanism, frequent mutual visits, deepening practical cooperation and exchanges & proper management of differences. A remarkable year for China-India ties", the ambassador outlined.

Weidong also pointed out that this year will mark the 70th anniversary of China-India ties and events will be held to celebrate the same.

"2020 NewYear marks 70th anniversary of China-India diplomatic ties. 70 celebration events & activities will be held by the two sides. Let us seize the moment, follow the strategic guidance of our leaders, make joint efforts to take bilateral ties to new heights in the future," he added. (ANI)

