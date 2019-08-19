Thousands of anti-government protesters braved torrential rains on Sunday as they marched along the main thoroughfares of Hong Kong Island
Thousands of anti-government protesters braved torrential rains on Sunday as they marched along the main thoroughfares of Hong Kong Island

A sigh of relief for Hong Kong as weekend protest ends without violence

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 03:37 IST

Hong Kong, Aug 19 (ANI): Protests in the special administrative region here were observed with peace on Sunday.
The region for several weekends now has been witnessing aggressive protests.
Groups of protesters, however, dipped into their standard toolkit to hurl insults and hard objects at police and shine laser beams at the force's headquarters in Wan Chai, South China Morning Post reported.
Nonetheless, Hong Kong recorded three straight days of demonstrations that ended with no physical clashes between protesters and police, in a break from the troubling pattern of the past few weeks, which had prompted condemnation from the central and local governments.
Organisers from the Civil Human Rights Front estimated millions people were at the core of the march.
"There were large numbers of people from Causeway Bay to Central that we were unable to take into account, so I believe the actual turnout is much larger than the recorded 1.7 million," the front's convener, Jimmy Sham Tsz-kit, said.
"Today has been peaceful, which is exactly what [Hong Kong leader] Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor asked for ... Lam must respond to the five demands in order to show Hongkongers' peaceful and rational expression can be heard, accepted and met," Sham added.
He was referring to the list of calls from protesters, including those for a complete withdrawal of the now-abandoned extradition bill and an independent probe into the polices' use of force.
"If she continues to turn a deaf ear, she will be instigating more radical struggles," Sham was quoted as saying.
It is also worth mentioning that a government spokesman this time did not use the word "condemn" and described the rally as "generally peaceful", even though the demonstrators, he noted, had occupied main roads, causing traffic jams and disruption.
"The most important thing currently is to restore social order as soon as possible. The government will begin sincere dialogue with the public, mend social rifts and rebuild social harmony when everything has calmed down," the spokesman said.
In recent weeks, protesters and police both had escalated their use of force as the campaign against the extradition bill morphed into a full-blown anti-government movement. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 03:52 IST

1 ambulance driver killed in clash between rebels, Army in Myanmar

Nay Pyi Taw [Myanmar], Aug 19 (ANI): A volunteer ambulance driver was killed and several others sustained injuries during a clash that broke between separatist rebels and government forces in northern Myanmar last week.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 03:52 IST

ISIS recruit Jack Letts stripped of British citizenship

London [UK], Aug 19 (ANI): Jack Letts, a British-Canadian national who converted to Islam and fled his home in Oxford to join the Islamic State (ISIS) five years ago, has been stripped of his British citizenship while being held in a Syrian prison.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 03:37 IST

Afghan NSA visits Kabul terror attack victims

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 19 (ANI): Afghanistan's National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib on Sunday paid a visit to the victims of the suicide bombing that had targeted a wedding hall in Kabul and claimed lives of 63 people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 01:36 IST

Karachi-based Cable Network seized for broadcasting Indian channels

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has seized the operations of Karachi-based Garden Cable television network for broadcasting Indian channels that have been banned in the wake of tensions after New Delhi revoked Article 370 that gave special sta

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:13 IST

Defence Minister's remark on PoK reflective of India's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday said the remarks made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's on PoK talks are "reflective of the predicament" that India finds itself in following its move to abrogate Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 23:13 IST

Afghan govt postpones Independence Day celebration following Kabul attack

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): The Afghan government on Sunday announced the postponement of long-planned Independence Day celebrations in wake of the suicide bombing at a wedding hall in Kabul. It also postponed the inauguration of Darulaman Palace scheduled for Monday, Tolo News Reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:16 IST

Gibraltar rejects US' request to hold Iranian oil tanker

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): Gibraltar authorities on Sunday rejected the United States' renewed request of not releasing Iranian oil tanker Grace 1, citing the inability to comply with it due to European Laws.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:56 IST

India condemns Kabul terrorist attack

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): India on Sunday strongly condemned the "horrific" suicide bombing at a wedding hall in Kabul in which 63 people were killed and over 180 persons injured.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:32 IST

PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to UAE, Bahrain from Aug 23

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain from August 23, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:48 IST

Jaishankar to pay two-day visit to Nepal from Aug 21

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay a two-day visit to Nepal from August 21 to participate in the fifth meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:20 IST

PTM protests against enforced disappearance, arbitrary...

Rennes [France], Aug 18 (ANI): Members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) here on Saturday organised a protest against the gross human rights violations, enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings, torture, and arbitrary detentions of their leaders and workers living in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 19:53 IST

Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul wedding hall blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): Ths Islamic State (IS) on Sunday claimed the responsibility for the suicide attack on a wedding here that claimed the lives of 63 people and injured more than 180 others.

Read More
iocl