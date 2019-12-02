AAI hosts workshop on Integration of Airport Collaborative Decision Making and Air Traffic Management

New Delhi [India], Dec 02 (ANI): Representatives from the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and African countries are participating in a three-day workshop organised by Airports Authority of India (AAI) to promote awareness of the integration of Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) and Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM).

The inauguration of the workshop was attended by J.P Alex, ED (ATM), Shane Sumner, Punya Raj Shakya and Hiroyuki Takata, representatives from International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Keziah Achieng Ogutu, Eastern and Southern African (ESAF) Office and other senior AAI officials at Indian Aviation Academy, New Delhi.

This workshop, which started on Monday, will provide a platform to share the experiences of all ICAO APAC states in the implementation of ACDM and ATFM and discuss implementation-related issues.

The C-ATFM network consists of a Central Command Centre (CCC) at Delhi and Flow Management Positions (FMPs) established at civil and defence airports, to optimise the utilization of air traffic system capacity.

ACDM system, on the other hand, enables collaborative decision making by involving all stakeholders operating at an airport to achieve optimum utilization of Airports, Airspace, and Aircraft at Indian Airports.

Integration of ACDM capabilities with ATFM at airports aims to improve air traffic capacity and demand balance by reducing delays, increasing the predictability of events during the progress of a flight, punctuality to the ATM (Air Traffic Management) network and airport stakeholders thereby optimising the utilisation of resources. (ANI)

