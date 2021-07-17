Abdullah Abdullah says expects positive, constructive outcome from resumed talks with Taliban in Doha

Doha [Qatar], July 17 (ANI): A senior delegation of the Afghan government and Taliban representatives on Saturday met in Doha for fresh round of high-stakes negotiations amid escalating violence on the ground in Afghanistan.

Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation part of the government delegation which comprises several high-ranking officials said that he looking for positive and constructive outcomes from talks.

"The high-level meetings between the Republic & the Taliban negotiation teams continued in Doha. We are looking for a positive & constructive outcome," tweeted Abdullah Abdullah.

Addressing a conference in the Qatari capital of Doha, Abdullah Abdullah said to achieve peace, there is a need for flexibility from both sides.



"Afghans want the continuation of the world's support to the peace process... Afghanistan still needs reconstruction and it needs 'constructive' ties with the region and the world," Abdullah said, as quoted by TOLOnews.

According to Sputnik, the two sides are set to discuss the creation of a transitional government, the exchange of prisoners and a ceasefire during the negotiations in Doha.

Al Jazeers reported that Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said the group has "repeatedly confirmed its readiness for dialogue and negotiations", adding that the problems can "only be solved by dialogue".

"But the Afghan government needs to also show the same commitment," Naeem said adding "They need to show the right and sincere determination when it comes to negotiations in order to end these problems."

In recent weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a spike in violence. Taliban have stepped up offensive since the foreign forces began to withdraw from the country in May. The US and NATO forces will complete military drawdown till the end of August. (ANI)

