Afghanistan's Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah. (File photo)
Afghanistan's Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah. (File photo)

Abdullah hopes Doha peace talks will lead to direct negotiations between govt, Taliban

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 07:23 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jul 9 (ANI): Afghanistan's Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah on Monday welcomed the intra-Afghan summit in Doha and hoped that it would result in direct talks between the government and Taliban in an effort to end the nearly two-decades-long civil war and establishing peace in the country.
"It is expected that the meeting will lead to direct talks between the two sides including the government of Afghanistan and it will lead to peace," TOLOnews quoted Abdullah as saying while speaking at the Council of Ministers meeting.
Over 50 delegates from the Afghan government and 17 representatives of the Taliban on Monday resumed dialogues on the second day of the inter-Afghan summit in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
Jointly organised by Qatar and Germany, the event is seen as an icebreaker that could eventually lead to a peace settlement in the country engulfed in war for the past 18 years.
The Taliban, which has repeatedly refused to negotiate with the West-backed government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, agreed to join the summit on the condition that the attendees will do so in a personal capacity.
During the first day of the meeting, the two sides deliberated on issues like women's rights, press freedom, ceasefire, withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan and protection of civilians, according to few delegates interviewed by TOLOnews.
Although the first day of the dialogue was described as positive by both parties, they were overshadowed by a blast carried out by the Taliban in Ghazni province that claimed the lives of at least eight people and left 50 others injured. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 09:24 IST

Trump to hold another 'Salute to America' Independence Day...

Washington [USA], July 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that his 'Salute to America' Independence Day celebrations will be taking place at the US capital's National Mall next year as well.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 08:46 IST

Venezuela's govt, Oppn sit down for talks in Barbados

Caracas [Venezuela], July 9 (ANI): Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday announced the start of dialogue between his government and the Opposition in the Caribbean island of Barbados.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 08:30 IST

US to sell arms worth USD 2.2 billion to Taiwan

Washington [USA], July 9 (ANI): The US Department of State on Monday (local time) approved the sale of arms amounting to around USD 2.2 billion to Taiwan, according to the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 07:19 IST

Kim visits national mausoleum to pay respects to country's...

Pyongyang [North Korea], July 9 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday paid a visit to the country's national mausoleum, the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, on the occasion of the 25th death anniversary of his grandfather and the regime's founding leader Kim Il-sung, according to state media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 07:18 IST

Use of terror will remain part of Pak's foreign policy: Former...

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): A former senior official in India's external intelligence agency, the Research and Analyses Wing (R&AW), has said that the use of terror will remain a part of Pakistan's foreign policy even if it warps its policies.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 06:48 IST

US demands release of 6 Citgo executives detained in Venezuela

Washington DC [USA], Jul 9 (ANI): The United States on Monday demanded the Venezuelan government to release six executives working in Citgo Petroleum Corp in the Latin American country who have been detained for close to two years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 05:59 IST

We're not done with Iran, says Pompeo

Washington DC [USA], July 9 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday said that the Donald Trump administration is "not done" with Iran and will continue its pressure campaign against Tehran in a bid to force it to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 05:12 IST

Hasina slams US lawmaker's proposal to integrate Rakhine with B'desh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jul 9 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday criticised a top US lawmaker's proposal to merge Myanmar's restive Rakhine state into her country, saying it was an attempt to "start a fire in the region" and the move was "not acceptable".

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 04:57 IST

Pompeo, Hong Kong businessman discuss controversial extradition bill

Washington DC [USA], Jul 9 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo met with Hong Kong-based businessman Jimmy Lai here on Monday and discussed the controversial extradition bill and the status of the former British colony's autonomy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 03:17 IST

Maryam warns of hunger strike if Sharif not allowed home-cooked food

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 9 (ANI): PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday threatened to stage a hunger strike outside Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore if her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was denied provision of homecooked food in the prison.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:42 IST

Trump hits back at UK envoy who called him 'inept', says US...

Washington DC [USA], Jul 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his administration will "no longer" deal with UK Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch, after a series of diplomatic cables were leaked wherein the envoy had called the American leader as "inept" and "insecure."

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 01:23 IST

'Unbelievable fascism', says Maryam after 3 Pak news channels...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jul 9 (ANI): Three Pakistani news channels were taken off air in many cities across the country on Monday, prompting PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to term the incident as "unbelievable fascism" and a "shame."

Read More
iocl