Abrogation of Article 370 is India's internal matter: Nepal

Male [Maldives], Sept 3 (ANI): In one more blow to Pakistan, Nepal on Tuesday said that the decision to withdraw Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter of India, which is authorised to make changes in its Constitution.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of Indian Ocean Conference, Nepal's Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Gyawali said: "Of course, changing Constitution is entirely the domain of the government (of India). So, we have no comments to make."

The minister said the government was concerned about Nepalis living in the region but "we are happy that they are safe."

"One of the major concerns for Nepal is Nepalis working in that region. We are happy they are safe. There is no problem. We are closely coordinating with the Government of India about security issues," he said.

Gyawali said that he hoped for de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

"As the current Chair of SAARC, we urge all member nations to settle disputes through negotiations. Escalation of tension is not the solution. Needless to say that conflicts are the worst options, which every nation should avoid," he added

"So I hope there will be some rays of hope, which can reduce the tension and then start the negotiation to establish peace and stability in the region," he added.

Pakistan has gone on a diplomatic overdrive criticizing India's decision to abrogate Article 370 and demanding international intervention in the issue, which has strongly been opposed by India.

India's decision has been hailed internationally with several countries calling the move as India's internal matter even as Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the issue.

Islamabad has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts aimed at internationalizing the issue.

Pakistan has approached various world leaders, including Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, French President Emmanuel Macron and the Jordanian King Abdullah II to seek their interventions into the issue, but in vain.

However, Pakistan has been told to engage bilaterally with India to end tensions. India has repeatedly made it clear that talks with Pakistan are only possible after Islamabad stops sponsoring terror. (ANI)








