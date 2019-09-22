Member of European Parliament Herve Juvin talking to ANI in Geneva.
Abrogation of Article 370 is India's internal matter, says MEP Herve Juvin

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:30 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 22 (ANI): Member of European Parliament Herve Juvin on Sunday extended his support to India for abrogating Article 370, saying that it is an internal matter of New Delhi.
"For us, the Kashmir issue is an internal matter of India. We don't want to mix in the internal affairs of India. We were cautious about any action to internationalise the issue of Kashmir," Juvin told ANI.
India on August 5 abrogated Article 370, which accorded the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan, who has been making hue and cry over India's decision, has found itself isolated on the Kashmir issue after being snubbed at the United Nations as well as by the countries like the United States, France, and Russia. India has maintained that the move on Kashmir is its "internal matter" - a stance that has been backed by a majority of SAARC countries as well.
Earlier the week, During a session- 'Situation in Kashmir' in European Parliament, several Ministers of European Parliament (MEPs) called out the Islamic nation for providing "sanctuary" to terrorists and for promoting terrorism across LoC in India.
The MEPs termed the revocation of Article 370, which accorded special status to people of Jammu and Kashmir, an internal matter of New Delhi and urged the European Union to respect the "sovereignty of India". (ANI)

