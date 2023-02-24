Abstention a 'sensitive issue' for us, we count on India's support: Ukraine envoy

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): On the first anniversary of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine military conflict, Ukrainian Charge d'Affaires Ivan Konovalov on Friday said as a trustable partner, Ukraine counts on India's support and the abstention of India at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday is a 'sensitive issue' for them.

"The resolution was adopted and the position of India of abstention is definitely for us a sensitive issue. We hope and count on India's support and we definitely have a trustable relationship and hope that it will help us in the future," said Ukrainian Charge d'Affaires Ivan Konovalov in an interview to ANI.

Calling India's G20 Presidency as a window of opportunity to end the war, the Ukrainian envoy said he hoped Ukraine will be on the talks table at the meeting of the grouping later this year.

"During the G20 Presidency of India, it is very much important to have India's support for Ukraine. We hope that in the framework of G20, Ukraine will be participating and the topic of Ukraine will be definitely on the table. We see the G20 presidency of India a window of opportunity to stop this war, to end this war and to win this war," the Ukrainian envoy added.

India abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly on Thursday on a resolution that underscored the need to reach as soon as possible a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine in line with the principles of the UN Charter.

During the vote in the 193-member UNGA, 141 member nations voted in favour of the resolution.

While 7 opposed the resolution, 32 members, including India and China, abstained.

Speaking on one year of the conflict, Konovalov said 2023 will be the year of victory as Ukraine will win the war and the principles of democracy and freedom will prevail.

"Today, we have first anniversary of Russian full scale aggression on Ukraine. Last year for Ukrainian, it was very much difficult because our country is fighting for their freedom and for the democracy. Our brave soldiers are liberating step by step every piece of land. Now 60 per cent of previously occupied territory was liberated," the envoy said.

"We have hope that 2023 will be the year of victory as Ukraine will win this war and the principles of democracy and freedom will prevail," he added.

The Russia-Ukraine war started on February 24 with bombings, threatening to shake up and alter global geopolitics. The biggest land conflict in Europe since the Second World War has displaced millions, left Ukrainian cities, towns and villages in ruins and disrupted the global economy.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday denounced Russia's invasion as a violation of the founding UN Charter and international law, calling out its threats about the possible use of nuclear weapons. (ANI)