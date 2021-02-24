Accepting Nepal SC's verdict, Oli-faction decides to summon parliament meeting in stipulated time

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 24 (ANI): A standing committee meeting of the Nepal Prime Minister (caretaker) KP Oli-led faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Wednesday decided to call a meeting of the lower house of Parliament, in the stipulated time directed by the country's Supreme Court.

A spokesperson for the Oli faction, Pradeep Gayawali informed mediapersons about the decision in the meeting that commenced today at Prime Minister's Official residence- Baluwatar.

"We have decided to call house meeting on a given time by the court. Dates for the meeting will be announced soon," Gyawali said.



Nepal's top court had dismissed his government's decision to to dissolve the 275-member House of Representatives and call early elections.

Gyawali added that Prime Minister Oli will take a necessary decision regarding his resignation from the post after holding consultations with other political parties.

The next standing committee meeting of the faction is scheduled for tomorrow. (ANI)

