Act East Policy has drawn India more comprehensively into Indo-Pacific: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Noting that India's ties with ASEAN are rooted in "history, geography and culture", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the success of India's Act East policy is reflected in drawing the country more comprehensively into Indo-Pacific.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Indo-ASEAN Business Summit, Jaishankar said India and ASEAN's cooperation has grown in the course of the last 25 years.

"India's ties with ASEAN are rooted in history geography and culture, what has energised them in recent years is a growing awareness of the potential they hold for our mutual interests and development. As our cooperation grew in the course of the last 25 years, new facets and domains have emerged for collaboration," he said.

"As a result, our look East policy matured into an Act East policy its success is reflected in drawing India more comprehensively into the Indo-Pacific," he added. (ANI)