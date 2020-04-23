Activist claims JuD runs sex racket in PoK

Glasgow [Scotland] April 23 (ANI): A political activist and author from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has accused Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawa of a running a sex racket in the region and supplying women to Pakistani military generals and `jihadis'.

Amjad Ayub Mirza, while referring to the recent arrest of top JuD leader Syed Sameer Bukhari from Bagh city of PoK for running a sex racket, said, "It is not a surprise to me that this revelation has come forward because JuD is supplying our daughters and sisters as prostitutes to the Pakistani military officers who visit Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) or those who are stationed in the region."

He added, "The women are also trafficked for the gratification of those jihadi commanders who come back from their training or missions in PoJK."

Bukhari, who heads the Al-Mahfiz Foundation, a subsidiary of banned terrorist outfit JuD, was arrested by the local police on Wednesday after a video went viral showing the JuD leader in a compromising position with women visiting his office in Bagh.

Bukhari used to run the sax racket in the name of a blood bank.

Mirza added, "Now, Syed Sameer Bukhari has been arrested only because there was a video in which he was shown in a compromising position with more than one woman. Had this video not come out on social media and gone viral god knows who would have the courage to arrest this 'gentleman'."

Sources reveal that Bukhari was a key person of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and was engaged in organising anti-India protests and other activities in the region.

JuD is a banned terrorist outfit headed by Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

"JuD has got many activities one of which is to poison the minds of the youth of Pakistan and, in particular, PoK, with radical Islamist terrorist mindset", said Mirza.

The JUD which projects itself as the protector of the Kashmiri people has been known for a while to be engaged in the sex and drug racket.

Sameer Bukhari's arrest by the local police has exposed the group as yet another criminal gang operating in POK and in other parts of Pakistan. (ANI)

