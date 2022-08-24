Activists highlight plight of man thrown out of his Muzaffarabad house by PoK administration

Muzaffarabad [PoK], August 24 (ANI): Abbas Butt, chairman of the Kashmir National Party, in a virtual interaction with human rights activist Shabir Choudhry highlighted the plight of Malik Waseem whose family was forcibly evicted from his house in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK).

Malik Waseem along with his family had been living in his Muzaffarabad house since 1949. The PoK Administration confiscated his house and evicted him, his wife, and his children without making alternate arrangements. The family was forced to spend the night in the biting cold of January.

Expressing outrage over the atrocities by the administration, Butt said, "A family of Muzaffarabad was thrown out of their house by the administration and due to this they had to spend the night on the road in cold weather in January this year and till now they are living on the road without any shelter in the scorching heat."

According to activists in POK, the eviction is a big scam which is being played out by the administration and infringes upon the rights of the people who had been living in the region. Malik and his wife are forced to spend time with their children under the open sky.

This comes as there have been many such cases when influential people have taken possession of houses in PoK. Local administration has thrown him out of the house. Many in PoK have been raising their voice against the atrocities of the administration.



Notably, PoK is an integral part of India's Jammu and Kashmir province, which is illegally occupied by Pakistan. Since October 1947, this part is under Pakistan's occupation and people have often raised their voice against the oppression. This area is one of the backward parts of Pakistan.

"Everyone is aware of the case of Malik Waseem and I wonder why this innocent man is being tortured unnecessarily. His father is a heart patient."

He added, "If the land which is in the name of Wasim Malik treads over law then the court should decide. The judiciary should form a commission and tackle the matter. Justice must be delivered by the court. His house is locked and, as per my knowledge, he is also not allowed to go to Muzaffarabad."

"He is denied entry to a place where he was grown up and has spent his life. The condition today is very dire," Butt added.

Chairman Butt also slammed former Prime Minister Imran Khan for his comments against the judiciary and IG of Islamabad police.

Moreover, activist Choudhry said, "The struggle must continue come what may." Calling Imran Khan 'Ladla', as was named by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the activist along with the Kashmir National Party chairman noted that a letter must be written to 'Ladla', PoK PM, Pakistan Human Rights Commission and Pakistan army chief regarding this.

PoK activist also condemned comments made by a female PTI leader where she said that if anything happens to Imran Khan whole of Pakistan will be burnt. (ANI)

