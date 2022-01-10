Activists of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir flay Pakistan's Government for undermining local administration

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 10 (ANI): Many local people and activists of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) have criticized Pakistan's Government for undermining local administration in PoK and raised their voice against the close affiliations between extremists and the Pakistani army.

Pakistan has appointed Irfan Ashraf as Director-General of Kashmir Cultural Academy despite being seen openly threatening the public with weapons and accompanied by Talibani terrorists during elections in PoK, according to JustEarth news.

Irfan Ashraf's posters even displayed the photographs of Chief of Army Staff, Qamar Javed Bajwa, signalling connections between the Pakistan Army and extremists.

In another such case, MazharSaeed, a former associate of Tahreek-Taliban- Pakistan(TTP), a banned terrorist organization in Pakistan, was given a party ticket by Imran Khan to contest the seat reserved for Ulema and Mashaikh.

Locals have appealed for help to the international community because of Pakistan and China's violations of their human rights, massive corruption in the PoK Government and the dying democracy.



Youth are denied work prospects, women are denied primary health care, and young girls are susceptible to the Pakistani military in the region, according to the report.

The youth's future in PoK is further jeopardised by a lack of economic possibilities and corruption in development programmes.

Various hydroelectric projects around the region are merely vehicles for corruption and the exploitation of the region's natural riches.

United Kashmir People's National Party's (UKPNP) Central Secretary and Director for Committee on Foreign Affairs (Brussels & Eastern Europe) recently wrote a letter to Chair Foreign Affairs Committee in the European Parliament, David McAllistter and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The letter was regarding appointments of extremist elements in the PoK Government, reported JustEarth news.

The letter also revealed a situation in which a relative of a Pak Army General was appointed to a high-ranking position in the PoK government after breaking local regulations.

UKPNP also drew the attention of European lawmakers on the condition of human rights and rising corruption in the region. (ANI)

