Activists to stage protests in England on anniversary of Pakistan's invasion of J-K

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Protests will be held outside the Pakistani diplomatic bodies in England on Thursday to mark the 73rd anniversary of the Pakistani invasion of Jammu and Kashmir on October 22, 1947, said Gilgit Baltistan leader and activist Sajjad Raja.

"On Thursday, 22 Oct 2020 from 3:00 till 7:00 pm protests will be held outside Pakistan High Commission London and Pakistani consulates in Birmingham, Manchester and Bradford. In the evening candles will be lit in the memory of those innocent state citizens killed during the invasion," said Raja in a Twitter post.

The protests are being held to commemorate the fallen victims of the invasion.

One of the posters shared by Raja read: "Declared illegal by the UNSC resolution #47 of 21 April 1948 and UNCIP Resolution of 23 August 1948. We request the international community to force Pakistan out of the state of Jammu and Kashmir."



Furthermore, the Chairman of National Equality Party, JKGBL, announced that a webinar shall be held on Wednesday at 3 pm (UK time), where leaders from all divided parts of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and Aksai Tibetha will discuss the affairs of the state.

"A webinar shall be held on Wed 21 October at 3 pm UK Time (J&K 07.30 pm & POJK Gilgit Baltistan 7 pm). Leaders from all divided parts of the State of Jammu Kashmir & Aksai Tibetha shall discuss the past, present & future of the State. Please join us to give your input," tweeted Raja.

European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS), in a recent commentary, called October 22 as the "darkest day" in the history of Jammu and Kashmir when Operation Gulmarg was launched in a bid to seize the territory.

According to a European think tank, the tribal invasion had left between 35,000 and 40,000 residents dead, besides, a "grim mark" on the fate of J-K.

"The planners and perpetrators of the tribal invasion were, and remain, without doubt, the foremost enemies of the Kashmiri people. The day the invasion began on October 22, 1947, has to be the darkest day in the history of the J-K," the European think tank said. (ANI)

