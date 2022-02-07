Additional US troops arrive in Poland amid Ukraine tensions

Warsaw [Poland], February 7 (ANI/Xinhua): A plane carrying US soldiers landed in southern Poland on Sunday, on US President Joe Biden's order to deploy additional US troops to Poland, Romania and Germany this week, amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The 1,700 US soldiers sent to Poland will operate in the country's eastern-southern part, according to the Polish Defence Ministry.



Logistics, equipment and a handful of soldiers arrived on other planes on Friday and Saturday.



Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are growing as the Western countries are stepping up military manoeuvres near the Russian borders.

Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border, further pointing to the possibility of an "invasion".

Moscow has denied such claims, adding that it had every right to mobilise troops within its borders and defend its national security. (ANI/Xinhua)





