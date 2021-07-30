AEON 1% Club provides scholarships to foreign university students

Chiba [Japan], July 30 (ANI): The Scholarship granting ceremony of AEON 1% Club Foundation was recently held in Chiba Prefecture with a total number of 37 students.

"I am happy to present AEON1% Club scholarship to 37 students for the year 2021. Despite of coronavirus your experience of scholarship student will enrich your future life. Please realize your life which is fulfilled by study. Never stop your progress to your dream and make effort," said Akio Yoshida, AEON President.

The AEON Scholarship is an allowance-based scholarship for university students in various Asian countries and self-financed Asian students studying in Japan.

Students can get financial support for two years, grants in university classes' fee and lodging expenses. A total of fourteen universities are accepting this scholarship.



"Let me begin by expressing our sincere and deep appreciation to AEON 1% club foundation for granting scholarship to students from various countries in Asia since 2006," said Heri Akhmadi, Ambassador of Indonesia to Japan.

The project was started in the year 2006 with the hope that scholarship recipients will play an active role by connecting their home countries with Japan via excelling in their respective fields.

"I am working part time job in convenience store and at the same time I am studying products system in university so it is same subject, and Aeon scholarship is helping me to achieve my dream," said scholarship student.

"Aeon group looks forward to entering south East Asian markets and we hope to cooperate with the students in different fields when they go back to their countries. I hope to see many students use the AEON1% Club scholarship. I want them to become a bridge to connect their countries to Japan. I hope to see many students apply for the scholarship," said Yoshiki Mori, Chairman, AEON1% Club Foundation.

Till now, 951 students from 12 countries have received AEON Scholarship and have studied in Japan. The principle of AEON is to establish a global circle and develop budding talents that can perform globally. (ANI)

