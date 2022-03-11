Aeon 1% Club scholarship students attend virtual graduating ceremony

Tokyo [Japan], March 11 (ANI): Aeon Group of Japan supports and nurture young people through Aeon 1% club scholarship.

In the wake of Covid-19, a scholarship completion ceremony was held online for foreign students in Japan.

"Congratulations on your graduation, Aeon Scholarship students! Through Aeon Scholarship, I hope you will cherish the network of friends who have grown up by encouraging and enhancing each other beyond the boundaries of universities and nationalities. I hope that you will work as a bridge between your country and Japan and contribute to the realization of world peace as a responsible leader for the future," said Yoshiki Mori, Aeon 1% club.

Barata Tripramudya Onggo is a scholarship student hailing from Indonesia. He recently graduated from Chiba University after 2 years of scholarship.

He completed his computer information processing as he has a dream to be an IT specialist.



He will work as a computer specialist at a Japanese company.

"I had my own dream when I first applied for this scholarship. Meeting new Aeon Scholarship students and listening to their dream accelerated my motivation. From my own experience, Japan is a very important place for me like my hometown. I made a lot of friends and connected with many people, and I think it has become a lifelong fortune. Before coming to Japan, it is important to first decide what you want to do. Also, I think you should think about what you want to do when you study in Japan," said Barata Tripramudya Onggo, a Scholarship student from Indonesia.

Le Thanh from Vietnam also received Aeon 1% Club scholarship. She is working at Aeon Vietnam as an interpreter of Japanese and Vietnamese.

"I want you to experience Japanese culture and life. I learnt a lot from that experience. At a time when I'm looking for a job, what I've learned and what I've experienced is helping me to understand the Japanese way of thinking, so I hope you'll experience various things," said Le Thanh, Former Scholarship student from Vietnam.

Aeon 1% Club steadily grows up future leaders and proves to be a bridge between Japan and the rest of the world. (ANI)

