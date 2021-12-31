AEON 1per cent Club contributes towards making students global leaders

Tokyo [Japan], December 31 (ANI): AEON 1% Club Foundation has been working on the project 'The Asian Youth Leaders' since 2010, with an aim to let students from different backgrounds discuss the various social issues prevailing in their countries.

This year, an online event of 'The Asian Youth Leaders' was held in Tokyo in which 72 high school students from seven countries participated.

They discussed about various topics, learnt how to accept each other's values and honed their problem solving skills so that they can become global leaders who can take a practical action.

"To prevent global warming, the world is making efforts to realize a de-carbonising the society. I think you all know that achieving this goal will require a significant reduction in CO2 emissions. When we eat food every day CO2 is discharged in the process of making, transporting, and throwing away. Therefore, this fiscal year, we would like to consider the way to improve situation under the theme of "reducing food loss," said Yoshiki Mori, Chairman, Aeon 1% Club Foundation.

In this first year, under the theme of "Creating the Future of Food from the Perspective of Reducing Food Losses," each participant came up with a "Declaration of Action for Reducing Food Losses".



With the aim of realizing a sustainable society as a common global issue, for next three years, this program is conducted under the unified theme of "Creating a sustainable food future that contributes to the realization of a de-carbonized society.

"As a student living in Japan, especially, I tend to buy things that are very trendy right now. So, like those seasonal changes to bring about new trends, and I think the market competition really makes it easy for companies like overproduce," said Ryo Narukami, a Japanese student.

"I have a dream to be one of the representatives of Indonesia. This program, Asian Youth leaders always brings up a new topic that also discussed in the debate program that I think it will be great opportunity for me," said Indonesian student Tasya Diaudra Fira.

"The young generation is especially important because they are the foundation who will shape the future. Aeon youth program has successfully notified them that their voice matters, especially employer issues, and that they are well supported and well prepared to make changes they want to see in their community as well as in the world. It's really important to have these activities," said Bang Lang Nguyen, Aeon.

'Asian Youth Leader' is a great initiative by AEON 1% club to promote friendship with foreign countries.

Besides, it also enables students from different backgrounds to cultivate attitudes that are accepting global perspectives and each other values through discussion. (ANI)

