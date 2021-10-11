AEON Group companies provide scholarships to Asian students in universities of Japan

Niigata [Japan] October 11 (ANI): The International University of Japan (IUJ) is located in Niigata Prefecture and it is a global university where every student speaks English as a common language while foreign students can also study Japanese.

This year, IUJ welcomed new students on October 1. In the current session, 189 students from 53 countries took admission to the university.

"I want students to be friends of Japan. I would like to train two types of human resources. I hope students from various countries learn about Japan in this university and become friends of Japan," Hiroyuki Itami President of the IUJ expressed.

Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, most of the students cannot attend the welcome ceremony but they joined virtually.

Meanwhile, AEON 1 per cent club scholarship is based on the principle that the major AEON Group companies donate 1 per cent of their pre-tax profits to contribute to society and global ties.



Meanwhile, two students from Vietnam and Indonesia have been supported by AEON 1 per cent club scholarship through their virtual participation.

"We only put it in the landfill and then we know kind of recycle, recycle technology. That's why we need to learn," a student from Vietnam said.

"Vietnamese people need to learn more about the experience in Japan and then try to apply," the student added.

"AEON promotes learning new things and connecting with the people, including mental healing projects for children and local forest programs for disaster relief and tree planting. I would be incredibly happy if I had the opportunity to participate in the Aeon 1 per cent club program," a student from Indonesia expressed.

Meanwhile, second-grade students supported by AEON 1 per cent club scholarship have enjoyed the study and various activities to absorb deep knowledge.

"I'm studying international relations, so that allows me to focus and understand regional politics as well as global politics. IUJ has a lot of unique faculty from different backgrounds and studies, as well as it has a great, great study, materials and support facilities. It supports me tremendously well during my studies right now," a second-grade student from Myanmar informed.

AEON's principle is to establish a world circle steadily and develop future Global talents. (ANI)

