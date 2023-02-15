Aero India 2023: Rajnath Singh meets Zambian counterpart Ambrosa Lufuma

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 15 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Zambian counterpart Ambrosa Lufuma on the sidelines of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.

"Had fruitful discussions with Zambia's Defence Minister, Mr. Ambrose Lufuma on the sidelines of #AeroIndia2023 in Bengaluru," he tweeted.

The five-day Aero India show, began at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru on February 13.

Rajnath Singh also met with Italian Minister of State for Defence Matteo Perego Di Cremnago in Bengaluru. He tweeted, "Glad to interact with the Italian Minister of State for Defence, Mr. Matteo Perego Di Cremnago in Bengaluru."





Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Algeria's Secretary of the Ministry of National Defence Mohammed Salah Benbicha on the sidelines of Aero India in Bengaluru. He tweeted, "Happy to have met Algeria's Secretary General of Ministry of National Defence, Mr. Mohammad Salah Benbicha on the sidelines of #AeroIndiaShow in Bengaluru."



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted the Defence and Deputy Defence Ministers of 27 countries at the Defence Ministers' Conclave held on the sidelines of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru on Tuesday, said a press release by the Ministry of Defence.

The broad theme of the conclave was 'Shared Prosperity through Enhanced Engagements in Defence' (SPEED). It sought to address aspects related to deepening cooperation for capacity building (through investments, R&D, joint ventures, co-development, co-production and provisioning of defence equipment), training, space, AI and maritime security to grow together.

In his inaugural address, the Defence Minister highlighted the need for greater cooperation in an increasingly complex global security scenario. Singh stated that any major change in the domain of economy, security, health or climate has global reverberations and when peace and security of any region are threatened, the entire world feels its impact in multiple ways.

He reaffirmed India's stand for a rules-based international order, in which "the primordial instinct of the might being right is replaced by the civilisational concept of fairness, cooperation, respect and equality amongst all sovereign nations". He asserted that untethered to any faction or alliance of one group of nations against another, India has worked ceaselessly for the upliftment of all nations, especially developing ones. (ANI)

