Afgan President discusses draft framework deal between US and Taliban

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Afghanistan">Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and his Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah in a meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan">Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad have deliberated upon the draft framework agreement between the US and the Taliban.

US and Taliban negotiators are close to wrapping up a deal that could further the peace process in Afghanistan">Afghanistan, a top US official said on Sunday.

It is learnt the draft framework agreement was shown to President Ghani.

After completing the ninth round of peace talks, the Chief Executive Office said in a statement that Abdullah met Khalilzad and was briefed about recent US-Taliban talks in Doha.

The statement said that Khalilzad will meet with all stakeholders during his Afghan visit. (ANI)

