Afghan acting Finance Minister steps down, leaves country amid Taliban-led violence

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 11 (ANI): Afghanistan's acting Finance Minister Khalid Payenda has stepped down and left the country following pressure from the presidential palace, local media reported.

According to sources, Payenda is not likely to return to Afghanistan. A letter from the Ministry of Finance, referred to by the TV channel, says the minister left the country "on an official visit," Sputnik reported.

His resignation comes at a time when Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence amid US-led foreign troops' pullback from the war-torn country.

"Today I stepped down as the Acting Minister of Finance. Leading MoF was the greatest honor of my life but it was time to step down to attend to personal priorities. I've put Mr. Alem Shah Ibrahimi, Deputy Minister for Revenue & Customs in charge until a new minister is appointed," Payenda wrote on Twitter.



The new wave of deadly clashes by Taliban terrorists started in Afghanistan last month.

With US and NATO forces announcing withdrawal from the country, the Taliban began an assault on major cities and seized control of several cities.

Taliban have also attacked civilians and imposed regressive and barbaric rules in the provinces that fell to them.

In less than a week, the Taliban captured seven out of 34 provincial capitals in the country. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday informed that at least 180 people have been killed while more than 1,180 have been wounded in four Afghan cities alone since July 9 as Taliban offensives have escalated.

The Afghan government forces and the Taliban must stop fighting "to prevent bloodshed."If they fail to return to the negotiating table and reach an agreement, the situation for the Afghan people will become "even worse"," Sputnik reported citing Michelle Bachelet. (ANI)

