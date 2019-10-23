Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani
Afghan acting foreign minister resigns

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 20:39 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 23 (ANI): Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani on Wednesday resigned ahead of peace talks scheduled to be held in Moscow.
In a letter addressed to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Rabbani said he had seen parallel structures had been created and key institutions were pushed to the side.
"During my time, the working environment in the National Unity Government (NUG) wasn't good from the start. I witnessed parallel structures being created and have seen essential institutions--key pillars of the system--pushed to the side," he said, according to Tolo News.
Rabbani wrote that he was proud of serving his country under the NUG over the past five years but he also faced serious challenges during his term.
He also thanked Ghani for the opportunity given to serve Afghanistan and said he worked responsibly to protect the country's national interests. (ANI)

