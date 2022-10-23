Afghan agriculture industry object to lack of markets

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 23 (ANI): Afghans complained of a lack of good markets for their products to be displayed and expressed frustration in the 27th autumn exhibition of agriculture products held recently, Khaama Press reported.

The participants of the exhibition called upon the Taliban to facilitate markets for their products at the national and international levels as the economic slump does not provide for the selling of products in the country.

"We hope that next time when such exhibits are being held, the participants who come from the provinces will not be asked to pay for the rent of their exhibits," said Naseema, a participant.



"They must improve it. They must pay attention to the marketing and encourage the people," another participant said, reported Khaama Press.

Separately, a visitor said, "Any government that comes into power should support the private sector, whether they are small or big private sector organizations."

The Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock (ACAL) stated that holding such exhibitions is very important for supporting local products, Khaama Press reported. Several Afghan experts said the establishment of an inclusive government could be a pathway to ending challenges that currently exist in Afghanistan.

The international community has spelt out at least four conditions before recognizing the Taliban government: forming an inclusive government, respect for the rights of women and girls and other minorities, as well as that Afghanistan not becoming a haven for insurgent groups.

This comes at a time when Afghanistan is facing a dire situation as a result of the takeover by the Taliban in August 2021. The Taliban's swift rise to power resulted in economic disorder and food shortages that pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. (ANI)

