Afghan Air Force member killed by unidentified gunmen in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 28 (ANI): An Afghan Air Force member, Sefatullah Faqir, was killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen in the Paghman district in West Kabul.

The incident took place in the Bagh-e-Daud area in the Paghman district on Saturday when gunmen attacked the Air Force member's vehicle, TOLO News reported citing the source as saying.



According to the police, a probe has started into the incident.

No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

