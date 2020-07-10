Representative image
Afghan Air Force plane crashes in Baghlan due to technical glitch while training

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 14:18 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 10 (ANI): An Afghan Air Force plane on Friday morning (local time) crashed in Dushi district of Baghlan province in north Afghanistan due to a technical glitch during a training mission.
The Ministry of National Defence said in a press release cited by Tolo News that the pilot of the E-29 aircraft was not harmed in the incident.
The Ministry is investigating the incident the release further said. (ANI)

