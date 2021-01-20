Afghan airstrikes kill 6 terrorists in Northern Province

Kunduz [Afghanistan], January 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Six terrorists have been killed and four others injured after the security forces' warplanes struck a group of Taliban terrorists in northern Kunduz province, the Afghan army said in a statement released on Wednesday.



A group of Taliban terrorists gathered in the Timorian area of the restive Dasht-e-Archi district on Tuesday afternoon to storm security checkpoints, but the warplanes bombed the insurgents in pre-emptive action, killing six and wounding four others.

The terrorist group, which has stepped up activities in parts of Kunduz province with Kunduz city as its capital 250 km north of Kabul, has yet to make comment on the fighting.

Kunduz has been the scene of increasing militancy over the past year. Fighting between the Taliban and the security forces left over two dozen deaths, including 16 security personnel, two civilians and a dozen insurgents in the restive province on Monday. (ANI/Xinhua)

