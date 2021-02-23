Afghan airstrikes kill 8 terrorists in southern Helmand province

Helmand [Afghanistan], February 23 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of eight terrorists have been confirmed dead as fighting planes struck a Taliban hideout in Nahr-e-Saraj district of the southern Helmand province on Monday, said an army statement released here on Tuesday.



Acting on a tip-off, the fighting planes targeted a hideout of Taliban terrorists in Nahr-e-Saraj district late Monday, killing eight insurgents on the spot, the statement said.

Without providing more details, the statement added that the security forces with the support of the air force would continue to target the armed insurgents elsewhere in the country.

Taliban terrorists who are active in parts of the province have yet to make comments. (ANI/Xinhua)

