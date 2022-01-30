Afghan civilian, military airports resume activities: Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 30 (ANI): Operations at 27 civilian and military airports which were halted after the fall of the former government led by Ashraf Ghani have resumed, the Taliban said on Saturday.

"Most of these airports did not have problems, only limited airports such as Khwaja Rawash, Kandahar and Khost airports had problems," Tolo News quoted Latifullah Hakimi, head of the military and civil regulatory commission as saying.

"We divided the five parts into two parts, one military and the other civilian, because it is no longer necessary, and here is one government, before it used to be like (multiple) governments," Hakimi added.

According to Hakimi, there are currently three military airports operating: including Bagram in Parwan, Shurab in Helmand and Shindand Airport in Herat, Tolo News reported.



"Services are provided normally from Afghanistan's airports, flights operate normally, especially from Kabul airport, foreign and domestic flights are happening. "Military flights from military airfields as well as parts of Kabul airport are being used for military, logistical and other flights," said Imamuddin Ahmadi, spokesman for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, Tolo News reported.

Meanwhile, political analysts consider the resumption of activities in the country's airfields essential, especially military airfields, to carry out special military operations, and to provide assistance to the people in emergency situations, said the Afghan media.

"In the current situation, today, the first step that should be taken is to separate military and civilian activities in the airfields," Tolo News quoted Mohammad Qasem Wafayeezada, former chairman of the ACAA.

This comes as negotiations are underway in Doha over certain aspects of the management of Afghan airports between the Islamic Emirate, Turkey and Qatar. They have not yet reached a final agreement.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 last year and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis. (ANI)

