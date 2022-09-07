Afghan delegation to discuss humanitarian crisis in Vienna

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 7 (ANI): At least thirty-one political and intellectual figures from Afghanistan will discuss the ongoing political as well as humanitarian crisis and put forward a critical perspective on the Taliban's rule in a Vienna meeting which is scheduled to take place on September 15 at the UN office in Vienna.

The Vienna meeting on the current situation in Afghanistan and challenges will be convened on September 15 in the Austrian capital in the presence of political figures from Afghanistan, including women's rights activists, former members of the parliament representing different provinces, journalists, and researchers, according to Khaama Press.

The Participating members of the Vienna meeting are the leader of the National Resistance Front (NRF) Ahmad Massoud, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Rangin Dadfar Spanta, women's rights activist and former member of Afghan Delegation for Peace Negotiation, Fawzia Kofi, and former Afghan Ambassador to Norway, Shukria Barekzai, amongst many.



According to Khaama Press, the plight of Afghans, the economic system's breakdown, the deprivation of education for girls, restrictions on the media's activities, and the escalation of terrorist groups' activities under Taliban rule will be discussed during the Vienna meeting at the UN office.

According to international assessments, Afghanistan now has the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity, with more than 23 million in need of assistance, and approximately 95 per cent of the population having insufficient food consumption.

Of particular concern is the vulnerability of more than four million internally displaced, including people belonging to minorities and over 3.5 million seeking refuge in neighbouring countries.

More than 24.4 million people need humanitarian aid in Afghanistan--an increase from 18.4 million in 2021, according to a report by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR).

The report states that the Taliban takeover of the country and the resulting cut in international assistance has led to a worsening humanitarian crisis and approximately 70 per cent of the Afghans are unable to provide for their basic needs on a daily basis. (ANI)

