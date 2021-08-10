Afghan envoy urges UN to declare Taliban as 'destructive' group

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 10 (ANI): Afghanistan's newly-appointed Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Gholam Mohammad Ishaaqzai urged the United Nations to declare the Taliban a destructive group and to take urgent actions against it.

The government of Afghanistan wants the international community to look at and pressure the main centres of the Taliban in Pakistan, Afghanistan Times reported citing Ishaaqzai.

He also said since the Taliban are not adhering to their commitments, it has thus become the responsibility of the world to take urgent actions against them," the envoy added.

He also urged Islamabad to stop supporting Taliban and join the world caravan in cooperating with the government of Afghanistan to reach sustainable peace.

This is not the first time when Afghan top officials have blamed Pakistan and its Army for providing a safe haven to the insurgent groups and their affiliates.



The Taliban with the help of the Pakistani Army has intensified attacks in the Nangarhar Province and captured some security check posts in border districts of Achin and Pacher wa Agam. Hesarak, Sherzad, Pacher wa Agam, Deh Bala (Hska Mina), Achin, and Surkhrod Districts have seen an increase in attacks by the insurgents.

According to reports, in the wake of rising casualties among Taliban cadres and its affiliates, including Al-Qaeda, a number of injured terrorists have been relocated to Quetta city for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have captured Samangan province's capital Aybak city as US troops continue their drawdown from Afghanistan.

The Taliban's recent skirmish became aggressive soon after the US troops started leaving war-torn Afghanistan in large numbers under the new peace deal signed between Washington and the insurgent group in February last year. As the Taliban intensified attacks, Afghanistan started urging global organisations and to address the deteriorating situation in the country.

Today, an airstrike by US B-52 bombers killed 11 Taliban terrorists in the war-torn country. (ANI)

