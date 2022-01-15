Afghan family holds Taliban accountable for shooting, killing young girl

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 15 (ANI): An Afghan family held the Taliban accountable for shooting and killing a young girl at a security checkpoint while she was on her way home from a wedding along with other relatives.

Zainab's family on Friday said that their car was stopped at a checkpoint by the Islamic Emirate forces. The forces of the Islamic Emirate opened fire on Zainab and killed her, the family said, reported Tolo News.

The family called on the Taliban to hold the perpetrators accountable.



"It (the bullet) crossed the car and hit my sister's heart. My sister died in my arms," said Zainab's sister.

Zainab was working at a bank. She was supposed to get married in the near future. Her father said that she was the only breadwinner for the family, reported Tolo News.

"I demand that the killer of my daughter be executed," he said.

This is not one such incident where the Taliban has killed persons without any reason. Moreover, such incidents are on the rise under the hardline rule of the Taliban since the organisation took over the country on August 15 overthrowing the elected government. (ANI)

