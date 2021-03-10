Afghan First Vice President Saleh criticises Pakistan for not pressuring Taliban amid peace talks

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 10 (ANI): During his speech at the seventh anniversary of the death of Marshall Mohammad Qasim Fahim, Amrullah Saleh, the First Vice President of Afghanistan on Monday said he will never sign a document prepared under by Pakistan's Haqqania Madrasas, and criticised Pakistan for not pressuring the Taliban amid the ongoing peace talks, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

"We have been Muslims for more than a thousand years, now a few mullahs from the Haqqani network want to certify us as Muslims," said Saleh.

Earlier, the US proposed the idea of forming an inclusive government through Turkey conference and establishment of three-months of reduction in violence (which may or not lead to peace) to advance the peace process and in response to the letter by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that surprised many, Saleh said that he will never accept a dictated peace, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.

The letter was published by the Afghan news channel TOLO News on Monday. In this letter, Blinken proposed a United Nations-led peace conference in Turkey aimed at forming an inclusive Afghan government with the Taliban and establishing a three-month reduction in violence that will lead to a ceasefire.

Along with the above proposals, Blinken made clear that the United States is considering all options regarding Afghanistan, including the May 1st deadline for full withdrawal, reported TOLO News.

Saleh had a direct and harsh reaction to the letter, saying that it will not change the Afghan government's position on the peace process.

Saleh said the US can decide about troops pullout from Afghanistan but it is our "legitimate right to never compromise "the future of 35 million Afghans according to others' schedule" and that he is ready to die rather than accept a dictated peace, reported The Khaama Press News Agency.



He said that Afghan people have the right to vote which cannot be compromised and the government is ready to negotiate an election date.

Afghanistan will never accept "illegitimate demands" that refuse people's right to vote.

According to Saleh 60 civil society activists, religious scholars, prosecutors, and tribal elders were killed in targeted attacks in the past few months.

He indicated that the government's stance has not changed on reconciliation efforts and "will never change", he said in response to the US Secretary of State, Blinken's letter.

"If the Taliban agree on the principle of elections with us", we are ready to set a date for elections, Saleh whined.

Blinken letter also proposed that the UN should convene a meeting of foreign ministers and envoys from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India and the US to discuss a unified approach to supporting peace in Afghanistan as well as US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad should share with President Ghani and the Taliban leaders written proposals "aimed at accelerating discussions on a negotiated settlement and ceasefire. "These proposals reflect some of the ideas included in the roadmap for the peace process," Blinken wrote.

Meanwhile, Roland Kobia, EU special envoy for Afghanistan referring to the letter tweeted that "Afghanistan has a Constitution, had elections, held Loya Jirgas, has Joint Declaration with the US, is engaged in Doha process" he added that Afghanistan has the support of the majority of the international community, the nations of UN Security Council and Geneva has vowed to protect achievements and the Republic of Afghanistan.

Blinken at the end of his letter has said that he is "concerned that the security situation will worsen and that the Taliban could make rapid territorial gains," reported The Khaama Press News Agency. (ANI)

