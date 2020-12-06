Afghan forces kill 28 Taliban terrorists in Uruzgan, Kandahar provinces

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Afghan forces have killed 28 Taliban terrorists during a series of operations in the provinces of Uruzgan and Kandahar, the Afghan Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

"18 Taliban were killed in Dand, Marof and Zherai districts of Kandahar province, yesterday," the Ministry wrote on Twitter, adding that the clashes took place after the insurgents attacked Afghan forces' positions.



The Ministry also confirmed that 10 Taliban terrorists were killed and five others were wounded in the Deh Ravod district of Uruzgan province by Afghan forces.

Military engineers also defused a combined 81 improvised explosive devices found in both provinces, according to the Ministry.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha. (ANI/Sputnik)

