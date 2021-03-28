Afghan forces kill 5 terrorists in northern Badakhshan province

Faizabad [Afghanistan], March 27 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of five terrorists were killed during a special operation of the national army in Faizabad, the capital of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province on Saturday, an army officer in the province Abdul Razaq said.

A unit of special force launched the operation in the Police district six of Faizabad city early on Saturday, killing five insurgents and injuring three others, the official said, adding foreign nationals are also among those killed in the raid.



Without identifying the nationalities of the alleged foreign terrorists, the official said that foreign nationals have been fighting alongside the Taliban terrorists in Badakhshan province.

No security personnel or civilians had been harmed during the operations, Razaq said.

Taliban terrorists, who are active in parts of Badakhshan province, have yet to make a comment. (ANI/Sputnik).

