Afghan forces kill 66 militants in 119 joint ops including 5 airstrikes

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 19 (ANI): Afghan forces have killed 66 militants and wounded 14 others during 119 joint and special operations, according to Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence.

The operations included 15 airstrikes, which supported ground forces, according to Khaama Press.

Armed anti-government elements were targetted in the provinces of Badakhshan, Faryab, Helmand, Badghis, Uruzgan, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Balkh, Paktika, Takhar, Kunduz, and Sar-e-Pul.

The coalition forces provided support to Afghan security forces during the operations, the MoD added.

A suspected militant was arrested during the operations. (ANI)

