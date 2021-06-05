Representative image
Afghan forces kill at least 12 people in 'friendly fire' incident in Badakhshan province

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2021 18:19 IST


Kabul [Afghanistan], June 5 (ANI): At least 12 people were killed in an airstrike by the Afghan army, which wrongly targeted "members of the public uprising forces", in a "friendly fire" incident in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province.
The incident took place in Kohistan district of the northeastern province on Friday, TOLOnews reported, citing sources.

The Afghan broadcaster said a public uprising forces commander, was among the dead.
The sources also said that eight other group members went missing as a result of the incident.
The local authorities have not yet commented on the incident. (ANI)

