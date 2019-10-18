Afghan forces kill facilitator of Taliban explosions in Takhar province

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Local media on Thursday reported that the Special Forces of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) killed Salahuddin alias Ibrahimi, a facilitator of Taliban explosions in the northeastern Afghan province of Takhar.



The Special Forces identified and eliminated Salahuddin in the city of Taloqan before he could carry out a string of targeted attacks against the tribal leaders, reported Sputnik.



As per local media reports, NDS Special Forces have also arrested a group of 9 Taliban terrorists during a separate operation in Takhar province.



The Taliban is yet to comment on the operations carried out in the province by the security forces.



The Taliban has been waging war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result of political turmoil, groups such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda have spread across the country.



Throughout 2019, the Taliban held talks with the United States, but the attempts to work out a peaceful agreement, which would see foreign troops leave Afghanistan, have not been successful so far. (ANI/Sputnik)

