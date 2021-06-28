Afghan forces retake control of 6 districts from Taliban as fighting continues

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 25 (ANI): The Afghan security forces retook control of the six districts from the Taliban as fighting surged in the war-torn country.

The districts include Andkhoi and Khan Chahar Bagh in Faryab, Khinjan and Doshi in Baghlan, and Ahmad Aba and Sayed Karam in Paktia, Tolo News reported.

At the same time, sources said that three districts -- Khost Firing and Guzargah-e-Noor in Baghlan and Dolina in Ghor -- have fallen to the Taliban in the last 24 hours.

The situation in the country has deteriorated in the past few weeks. Heavy fighting is underway between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban in several areas.

Taliban terrorists have clashed with security forces and takeovers several districts in the country.

"The enemy has no longer a line. They suffered massive casualties and were pushed back," said Abdul Basir Salangi, a senior adviser to High Council for National Reconciliation, who has gone to Salang district in Parwan to support security forces.

"All resources are available. The security forces have enough strength. What we need is a high morale and strong determination. Our security forces are ready to fight the enemy," said MP Sadiq Qaderi.

Meanwhile, the US State Department has said that Washington was assessing to find out whether the Taliban is willing to end the conflict through a diplomatic solution or insists on the military takeover of Afghanistan.

"We're looking very carefully at the situation on the ground in Afghanistan, and we're also looking very hard at whether the Taliban is at all serious about a peaceful resolution to the conflict. We continue to be engaged on diplomacy, but actions that would try to take the country by force are of course totally inconsistent with finding a peaceful resolution," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (ANI)