Afghan forces seize control over Taliban influenced district

Ghazni [Afghanistan], June 07 (ANI): Afghan armed forces on Friday seized control over Khwaja Omari district in central Ghazni province which fell into Taliban influence last year.

The clearance operation is still ongoing in the district.

"From the beginning of Al-Fatah operation (Taliban's spring offensive), they (Taliban) had planned to capture three provinces... So far, no district has fallen to militants," Tolo News quoted Acting Defense Minister Assadullah Khalid as saying.

"So far, we have retaken control of one of the fallen districts and will retake other parts of the country in the near future," he added.

Last month, the Afghan security forces retook control of Deh Yak district in central Ghazni.

Taliban is yet to comment on that. (ANI)

