Afghan Foreign Ministry explosion: IS-K claims responsibility for heinous attack

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 28 (ANI): The heavy blast that killed at least six near Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry in Kabul on Monday was planned and executed by the Islamic State, Reuters News Agency reported.

Taking to its Telegram account, IS-K claimed responsibility for the suicide attack that occurred near a security checkpoint leading to the foreign ministry in Afghanistan's capital, reported Reuters citing the Police.

Monday's incident took place around lunchtime when the city is especially crowded as government office staff leave early for the day during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

According to the Khaama Press, the blast happened when the Ministry of foreign affairs employees left their offices.

"In Malik Azghar Square ... a suicide attacker before reaching the target was identified at a checkpoint and killed, but his explosives detonated," said Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran. He said several people were injured, including three Taliban security force members.



Several ambulances reached the area to transfer the injured people to Wazir Akbar Khan hospital, reported Khaama Press.

Kabul and other urban areas have been hit by several attacks in recent months, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State militants.

A blast in January killed at least five people and injured dozens at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as employees streamed out of the building at the end of the working day.

Several people and organisations, both domestically and abroad, including the UN mission in Afghanistan, denounced the attack.

There have been reports of many victims from the incident in Kabul today, at least one of which was a child. It is intolerable that Afghans going about their daily lives continue to be attacked, UNAMA tweeted. (ANI)

