Afghan girls stress over bleak future as schools remain shut for grade 7 and above

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 30 (ANI): Since the Taliban took over power in Afghanistan, schools from classes 7 to 12 have remained shut for girls in the country.

Girl students in the country's eastern province of Nangarhar have been concerned about their uncertain future as schools have been shut for them from classes 7 to 10, since the Taliban took control, reported TOLOnews.

Students are requesting the Islamic Emirate, the ruling government in Afghanistan to provide adequate educational opportunities.



"We hope the classes beyond grade six will be started," said an Afghan girl student.

The Taliban regime's education department mentioned that they have been trying to facilitate girls' access to education beyond grade 6, reported TOLOnews.

TOLOnews quoted the head of Nangarhar's education department as saying, "The Islamic Emirate will make the necessary decisions about their education and future. We hope the issue will be solved soon in the way that the problems of primary girl schools were solved. This ban is for a temporary period of time, and is due to a lack of proper conditions."

The Taliban regime has permitted girl education from 7th to 12th grade in some of the Afghan provinces but thousands of girls are still awaiting the Afghanistan government's sanction to attend school. (ANI)

