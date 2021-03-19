'Afghan gov't counts on Qatar to continue playing neutral role in Doha talks'

Moscow [Russia], March 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The Afghan government is grateful to Qatar for fostering a neutral environment at its talks with the Taliban in Doha and hopes it will continue playing a positive role in the peace process, a presidential adviser told Sputnik on Thursday.

"They have already been so generous and supportive by providing the neutral space, the venue, not interfering nor doing anything to press any side, but more of facilitating a neutral environment. Their role is being positive. We would like to see them continue that neutral supportive positive role in this process," Nader Nadery said.

The Afghan government and the Taliban are having parallel peace talks in Doha and in Moscow.



Nadery said some negotiators stayed behind in Qatar, while others came to Russia for the crucial international peace conference. (ANI/Sputnik)







