Afghan govt postpones Independence Day celebration following Kabul attack

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 18 (ANI): The Afghan government on Sunday announced the postponement of long-planned Independence Day celebrations in wake of the suicide bombing at a wedding hall in Kabul. It also postponed the inauguration of Darulaman Palace scheduled for Monday, Tolo News Reported.

At least 63 people were killed and 180 others sustained injuries in what is believed to be the deadliest act of terror this year in the war-torn country. The incident came a few days after the end of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha and just before the country was to marks it 100th Independence day on Monday.

The incident had occurred on Saturday night at the Dubai City wedding hall located in a western Kabul neighbourhood that is home to many in the country's minority Shia Hazara community.

The Islamic State has claimed the responsibility for the attack, believed to be the deadliest in the war-torn country this year.

Sources and eyewitnesses said that the hall was packed with guests when the explosion occurred. According to an Afghan-based journalist Bilal Sarwary, it was a Hazara wedding, which was targeted by a suicide bomber. (ANI)

