Afghan govt raises concerns over brutal Taliban offensive at Troika meeting

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 12 (ANI): The Afghanistan government has raised grave concerns over the Taliban's brutal attacks on cities, which have led to war crimes and blatant human rights violations and humanitarian catastrophe in the country, Afghan foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The concerns were raised at the extended Doha Troika meeting, comprising the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan, aimed at resuming meaningful intra-Afghan peace negotiations.

A statement by the foreign ministry said the Afghan negotiating team at the meeting on Wednesday echoed the demand of the Afghan people and government.



Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr. Abdullah Abdullah at the meeting called on the international community, especially the Troika meeting member states, to adopt serious measures to prevent Taliban attacks on cities.

He also stressed the need to start meaningful and sincere negotiations to establish an immediate ceasefire and reach a political agreement.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan reiterates that the continuation of the Taliban's bloody attacks in collusion with regional and international terrorists will not only lead to a humanitarian catastrophe and the protraction of war in Afghanistan but also exacerbate violent extremism and incite terrorists in the region posing a serious and irreparable threat to the collective security of the region and the world," the statement said.

"Therefore, stopping the Taliban violence and crimes in direct collusion with regional and international terrorists will be not only in the interest of Afghanistan but in the interest of the whole world, especially the countries of the region," it added. (ANI)

