Afghan govt releases 3 terrorists as part of prisoners swap

Anas Haqqani, a senior leader of the Haqqani network,
ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:04 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 19 (ANI): Three terrorists, including Anas Haqqani, were released from Bagram prison on Monday evening and flown to Doha, but will remain under 'house arrest', the sources told TOLOnews.
Anas Haqqani, the younger brother of the Taliban's deputy, Sirajuddin Haqqani; Haji Mali Khan and Hafiz Rashid had been "conditionally released" in exchange for the release of two Haqqani-held foreign professors.
They were abducted while working for the American University of Afghanistan (AUAF), Kevin King, 63, from the US, and Timothy Weeks, 50, from Australia, reported Tolo News
Representatives of the Afghan government and the US embassy in Kabul were yet to comment on the reported swap.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had announced that the Afghan government will release two Taliban terrorists and a top member of the Haqqani network group in a swap to free an American and an Australian professor held by the Taliban.
"We have decided to conditionally release three Taliban prisoners who were arrested outside the country with the help of our international partners and have been in Bagram prison in the custody of the Afghan government for some time," Ghani, said on November 13. (ANI)

