Afghan Human rights Commission confirms reports of civilian shooting in Balkhab

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 30 (ANI): The Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission confirmed the reports of civilian shootings in Balkhab, adding that the Taliban killed the public and prisoners during an attack in the district, displacing people.

"This is the fourth prestigious human rights organization to refer to the killing of civilians in Balkhab," it added.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August last year, its atrocities on the people especially women have continued.

The Taliban introduced several laws that restrict the rights of women. Earlier, Taliban forces in Herat province warned the shopkeepers not to allow women in their shops without a male guardian.



Taking to Twitter, local media said, " The #Taliban in #Herat province have warned shopkeepers not to allow women into their shops without Muharram (male guardian), and the group has expelled women who were shopping alone, sources said. The Taliban have called for this action to prevent "sin and immoral cases."

In May, the Taliban-led government issued a decree making the hijab compulsory for women when being in public.

Women working in government agencies who break this rule will be dismissed, and the same measure will be applied to men if their wives or daughters do not follow the dress code.

In another clampdown on Afghan women, the Taliban have ordered girl students at the Herat University not to wear make-up and short clothes.

The group has also restricted the women from recording the voices of male professors who are "non-mahrams", that is, the person who is not in your relationship, reported Afghanistan-based media outlet, Payk Media.

The Taliban didn't stop there. In the month of March, the Taliban issued a decree banning female students above grade six from participating in their classes.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated drastically since the Taliban took control of Kabul. (ANI)

