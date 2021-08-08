Afghan military airstrikes kill 45 Taliban, 3 Al-Qaeda terrorists

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 8 (ANI): At least 45 Taliban terrorists including three Pakistani nationals affiliated to Al-Qaeda terrorist network were killed in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) at the outskirts of Lashkargah, Helmand provincial center, the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

"45 Taliban terrorists including 3 Pakistani affiliated to Al-Qaeda terrorist network were killed in airstrikes conducted by AAF on Talib hideout at the outskirts of Lashkargah, Helmand provincial center, last night. Also, a large amount of their weapons & amos were destroyed," Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, as many as 30 Pakistani nationals, who were members of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, were killed in airstrikes on Taliban targets in Helmand province.



The Afghan Defense Ministry said the airstrikes that took place in the Lashkargah city killed a total of 112 Taliban terrorists.

Afghanistan has repeatedly accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists in its territory and supporting the Taliban offensive against the Aghan government forces.

These airstrikes come a day after the Afghan Ambassador to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said on Friday that Afghanistan is prepared to provide the United Nations Security Council with material evidence in support of its claim that Pakistan is ensuring a supply chain to the Taliban.

Recently, the Taliban have increased their attacks against civilians and Afghan defence forces. and captured several key districts in Afghanistan. (ANI)

